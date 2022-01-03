Emergency Child Care Update For Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka has begun to work with child care centre operators, school boards, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and the Province to re-establish Emergency Child Care. Re-establishing the Emergency Child Care program will take time.

The District will be providing updates on the availability of Emergency Child Care, including worker eligibility criteria (pending confirmation from the Province), locations, and start date as the information becomes available. For the most up-to-date information, please visit our website at www.muskoka.on.ca/emergencychildcare.

The District of Muskoka is made up of six area municipalities and is responsible for delivering critical public services and programs to residents in our community. Visit our website at www.muskoka.on.ca

