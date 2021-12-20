East Region OPP Showcase Officers — A Day In The Life

A day in the Life of Provincial Constable Meagan Scully of the Grenville County OPP who has always wanted to be a police officer. Meagan spent much of her childhood being involved in team sports and she believes this is where her love of working as a team player stemmed from. Her goal was to encapsulate this in her career choice.

PC Scully works out of the Prescott Detachment and can often be found walking the streets talking to local citizens and business owners. Meagan says she really enjoys interacting with people during her day shifts, getting to know the connections in the community so she can better serve them. She also enjoys volunteering for community events in her detachment area, as it is an excellent way to become engaged with many wonderful people.

In a typical day, PC Scully describes being a front line officer as rewarding and challenging. She says no two days are quite the same as she can start her day directing traffic at a collision and then quickly becoming a mediator to a family dispute. She takes it all in stride as she moves through her day with the variety of calls for service.

Meagan started her working career in the criminal justice field, beginning as a Special Constable in the court system of Sioux Lookout before starting her OPP career in Renfrew County. Meagan is in her 2nd year of policing and is looking forward to the many adventures policing has to offer. She is very proud to wear the uniform and says it’s a privilege to have this career. She believes in helping others with a positive attitude as they are faced with negative situations. Meagan says the wide variety of calls keeps things interesting and she is continually learning on the job. Meagan has had many complex investigations early in her career and looks forward to following her interest in a detective role in the future. In her down time, Meagan enjoys time with her husband and their furry friend golden retriever named Piper.