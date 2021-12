On December 18, 2021 at 10 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol in the Town of Parry Sound when they initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of further investigation, Reiley Rochon, 21 years-of-age of Carling Township, Ontario was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine

Obstruct peace officer,

Fail to comply with release order – other than to attend court

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 17, 2022.