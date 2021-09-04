Early Morning Assault With A Weapon In Orillia

Orillia OPP have responded to a serious assault over night after a victim was located outside a home with serious injuries.

On September 4, 2021, shortly before 4 a.m., officers were notified by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) that an individual suffering from serious injuries had been located outside of a home on Albert Street South, Orillia.

Responding Officers attended and determined that the victim had been assaulted with an edged weapon. Officers have arrested three suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

The names of the suspects or charges have not been released.

Officers believe that this is an isolated incident and that no elevated risk to the public exists at this time.