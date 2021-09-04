Gravenhurst Man Located And Arrested In Orillia After Collision

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged the driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on Highway 400, in Barrie, who failed to remain at the scene.

On September 3, 2021, just after 4 p.m., officers were notified that a vehicle had been in a collision on Highway 400, in Barrie, and that the driver had continued northbound in a highly damaged vehicle.

An officer located the vehicle on Highway 11 near Line 15, Oro-Medonte, and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, the officer was given cause to begin an impaired driving investigation. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the OPP detachment for further investigation.

As a result, Michael Copeland, age 39, of Gravenhurst, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Dangerous operation

· Fail to remain

· Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 21, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.