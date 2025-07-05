Dysart Et Al Resident Charged After Almost $13,000 Worth Of Drugs Found At A RIDE Check

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized almost $13,000 worth of drugs during a RIDE check.

On Thursday July 3rd, 2025, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE program on Monck Street in the Town of Bancroft. While Officers were speaking with a driver, they recognized a wanted person in the vehicle who was subsequently arrested. As a result, the following items were seized:

– Over 15g of suspected methamphetamine

– Over 2g of suspected cocaine

– Les then 1g of suspected yellow heroin

– Over 28g of suspected fentanyl

– Morphine pills

– Lorazepam pills

– Suspected heroin

– Methadone

– Black Browning flip knife

– Expandable baton

– Mace

– Three scales

Amy MANNING, age 32, of Dysart Et Al has been charged with the following:

– Possession of a prohibited device – two counts

– Unauthorized possession of weapon

– Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – seven counts

– Possession of a schedule IV substance

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 7, 2025.