Dysart Et Al Resident Charged After Almost $13,000 Worth Of Drugs Found At A RIDE Check

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized almost $13,000 worth of drugs during a RIDE check.
On Thursday July 3rd, 2025, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE program on Monck Street in the Town of Bancroft. While Officers were speaking with a driver, they recognized a wanted person in the vehicle who was subsequently arrested. As a result, the following items were seized:
– Over 15g of suspected methamphetamine
– Over 2g of suspected cocaine
– Les then 1g of suspected yellow heroin
– Over 28g of suspected fentanyl
– Morphine pills
– Lorazepam pills
– Suspected heroin
– Methadone
– Black Browning flip knife
– Expandable baton
– Mace
– Three scales
Amy MANNING, age 32, of Dysart Et Al has been charged with the following:
– Possession of a prohibited device – two counts
– Unauthorized possession of weapon
– Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon
– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – seven counts
– Possession of a schedule IV substance
The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 7, 2025.