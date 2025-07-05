Dysart Et Al Resident Charged After Almost $13,000 Worth Of Drugs Found At A RIDE Check

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Members of the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have seized almost $13,000 worth of drugs during a RIDE check.

On Thursday July 3rd, 2025, shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers were conducting a RIDE program on Monck Street in the Town of Bancroft. While Officers were speaking with a driver, they recognized a wanted person in the vehicle who was subsequently arrested. As a result, the following items were seized:

– Over 15g of suspected methamphetamine

– Over 2g of suspected cocaine

– Les then 1g of suspected yellow heroin

– Over 28g of suspected fentanyl

– Morphine pills

– Lorazepam pills

– Suspected heroin

– Methadone

– Black Browning flip knife

– Expandable baton

– Mace

– Three scales

Amy MANNING, age 32, of Dysart Et Al has been charged with the following:

– Possession of a prohibited device – two counts

– Unauthorized possession of weapon

– Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – seven counts

– Possession of a schedule IV substance

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 7, 2025.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here