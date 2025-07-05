Rosseau Pizzeria Is A Must Try This Summer!

Casual Italian Dining on Lake Rosseau
At Rosseau Pizzeria, they take pride in crafting artisanal, homemade pizzas, prepared fresh to order by the skilled Pizzaiolos. Each pizza is baked to perfection in their traditional pizza oven, ensuring every bite bursts with authentic flavors and the finest ingredients.
In addition to the signature pizzas, they offer a selection of authentic Italian antipasti and pastas, bringing the rich, timeless essence of Italian cuisine to your table.
Our top three picks:
Calabrese Pizza
Prosciutto e Burrata
Nonna’s Homemade Lasagna
7 Marina St, Rosseau, ON P0C 1J0
Email: info@rosseaupizzeria.com
Phone: 705-623-6174
*This Article Is Sponsored By: Rosseau Pizzeria