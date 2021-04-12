Drug Warrant In Orillia Results In Counterfeit Money Seizure

The Orillia OPP said they executed a search warrant which resulted in two arrests and the seizure of quantities of cocaine, counterfeit money and weapons in the City of Orillia.

On April 09, 2021, at 6 a.m., members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Orillia and Muskoka Community Street Crime Units and uniform members executed a search warrant at an Isabella Drive home.

Two people were arrested on sight and a search was conducted. Officers seized a quantity of cocaine, over $25,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency, a conductive energy weapon, a prohibited knife and an imitation handgun.

As a result, Bradley Blackmore, age 46, and Arissa-Lynn Bond, age 26, both of Orillia, have been charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
  • Possessing counterfeit money – have in custody
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Both accused parties were released on Form 10 Undertakings and are set to appear on June 15, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

