West Parry Sound OPP Release Monthly Domestic Report For March

The West Parry Sound (OPP have investigated 15 domestic related incidents in the month of March 2021, four of which resulted in someone being charged with a criminal offence.

Some of the charges include:

Assault – Spousal

Obstruct Peace Officer

Breach of Recognizance

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The OPP will not release the names of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:

East & West Parry Sound Victim Services at: www.psvs.ca

24/7 Crisis Line: 705-938-1476

Esprit Place – Outreach programs and Counselling: www.espritplace.ca

Phone: 1-800-461-1707