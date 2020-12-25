Drug Charges Laid After A Traffic Stop By Southern Georgian Bay OPP

On the morning of December 23, 2020, Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a traffic complaint in Midland.

The officer observed the vehicle being driven on Fourth Street at 8:39 a.m. and stopped it. The officer spoke with the driver and gathered the grounds to place him under arrest for possession of a drug.

During a search of the driver on the roadside, an amount of methamphetamine was located and seized. The driver was transported to the detachment where it was discovered that he was also breaching a previous court order.

As a result of this investigation, Ryan ST. Amant, 29 years of Tiny Township, was charged with Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine and Failure to Attend for Fingerprints.

The accused was released with a court date set for January 7, 2021