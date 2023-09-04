Driving Three Times The Legal limit Of Alcohol Results In Charges

A member of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged a driver after an early morning collision in Oro-Medonte.

On August 31, 2023, shortly after 3 a.m., officers from the Orillia detachment of the OPP along with Simcoe County Paramedic Services and Rama First Nations Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision on Line 6 North in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

Officers arrived on scene to a single motor vehicle upside down in the ditch. No injuries were sustained, and the officers entered an impaired driving investigation. The driver was determined to be three times the legal limit of alcohol.

As a result, Ryan Craig; 33-year-old, from Coldwater has been subsequently charged with:

Adult fail to report accident

Adult fail to remain

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges on October 17, 2023 their vehicle was impounded for 45 days.