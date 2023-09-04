Paddle Boarder Deceased After Drowning On Harp Lake

Huntsville OPP have located a paddle boarder deceased on Harp Lake near Lake of Bays.

On September 3, 2023, 1:30 p.m., Huntsville OPP was dispatched to Harp Lake for a male who had fallen from a paddle board and not resurfaced. OPP members along with residents, Huntsville / Lake of Bays Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services conducted an extensive search, however, were unable to locate the male. OPP Aviation Services attended the area but were also unable to locate the male.

At 7:30 p.m. the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) located the male deceased in Harp Lake.

The deceased has been identified as a 65-year-old male from Thornhill.

The name of the male was not released.

There is no word if the male had safety equipment or if he was wearing a life jacket.