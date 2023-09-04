Automatic License Plate Recognition Finds Stolen Vehicle In Midland

An investigation into a stolen vehicle after a computer hit on the OPP automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) on the evening of August 31, 2023 has led to charges for a Penetanguishene individual.

The vehicle located at a Robert Street, Midland residence became part of an investigation that resulted in a quantity of cocaine and the vehicle being seized.

26-year-old Tanner McCue of Penetanguishene has been charged with the following criminal code offences.

Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 in Canada (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Also arrested during this investigation was Tyler Sylvester 30 years of Christian Island as part of an outstanding theft investigation from the Town of Penetanguishene after a resident reported the theft of a bicycle on August 24, 2023. The accused was also in possession of a number of credit cards that had been previously reported stolen and charged with the following criminal offences.

Possession of Credit Card (two counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 12, 2023..