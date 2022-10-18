Driver Taken To Hospital After Crash On Hwy. 400 Near South Gibson Lake Road

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0
OPP handout photo

On October 18, 2022, at 8:34 a.m., Bracebridge OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Georgian Bay Fire Department attended the scene of a single vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 400 southbound, around South Gibson Lake Rd in Georgian Bay Township.

The collision involved a single vehicle that left the roadway. The single occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the collision, Highway 400 southbound remains closed while OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) members investigate.

Southbound traffic is currently being detoured on Muskoka Rd 38.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here