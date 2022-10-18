Driver Taken To Hospital After Crash On Hwy. 400 Near South Gibson Lake Road

On October 18, 2022, at 8:34 a.m., Bracebridge OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Georgian Bay Fire Department attended the scene of a single vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 400 southbound, around South Gibson Lake Rd in Georgian Bay Township.

The collision involved a single vehicle that left the roadway. The single occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result of the collision, Highway 400 southbound remains closed while OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) members investigate.

Southbound traffic is currently being detoured on Muskoka Rd 38.