“I Always Say Yes To Encore” Midland Resident Wins $100,000

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Geoffrey Ross of Midland. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 20, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Geoffrey, 66, said he has been a regular lottery player for decades. “My favourite games are LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, LOTTARIO and ONTARIO 49. I always say yes to ENCORE!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

Geoffrey said he discovered his win the morning of his birthday. “My wife was scanning some tickets on the OLG App when I heard her calling for me. I didn’t believe it – I went straight to the store to have it validated.”

Plans for his windfall include paying off his car, a bathroom and kitchen renovation and setting the rest aside. “I’m so happy!” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Convenience + on King Street in Midland.