Driver Faces Ten Charges After Traffic Stop In Parry Sound

On December 9, 2021 at 2 a.m., the OPP were on general patrol in Parry Sound.
Police stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.
As a result of further investigation, Jonathan Cyr, 30 years-of-age of Wasaga Beach, Ontario was charged with:
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon
- Operation while prohibited
- Possession of break in instruments
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule III substance
- Have care or control of a motor vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
- Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor,
- Driving while under suspension
- Operate motor vehicle without insurance
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 3, 2022.