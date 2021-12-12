Driver Faces Ten Charges After Traffic Stop In Parry Sound

On December 9, 2021 at 2 a.m., the OPP were on general patrol in Parry Sound.

Police stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of further investigation, Jonathan Cyr, 30 years-of-age of Wasaga Beach, Ontario was charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Operation while prohibited

Possession of break in instruments

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule III substance

Have care or control of a motor vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor,

Driving while under suspension

Operate motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 3, 2022.