Driver Faces Ten Charges After Traffic Stop In Parry Sound

Muskoka411 Staff
On December 9, 2021 at 2 a.m., the OPP were on general patrol in Parry Sound.

Police stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of further investigation, Jonathan Cyr, 30 years-of-age of Wasaga Beach, Ontario was charged with:

  • Unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • Operation while prohibited
  • Possession of break in instruments
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule III substance
  • Have care or control of a motor vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
  • Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor,
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Operate motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on February 3, 2022.

