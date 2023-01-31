Driver Faces Charges After Failing To Stop For Police In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound OPP attempted to stop a vehicle (Janu 18, 2023) on Parry Sound Drive in Parry Sound. The vehicle fled from police and later stopped on Halls Quarry Road.

As a result of further investigation and with the assistance of the Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), Harjoban Nahal, 23 years-of-age of Brampton, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Operation while Prohibited

Failure to comply with an undertaking

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Drive motor vehicle – preform stunt – excessive speed

A Proceeds of Crime investigation continues regarding the over $45,000 in Canadian currency officers seized during the stop.

The accused is scheduled to appear on February 16, 2023, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.