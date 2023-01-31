Driver Faces Charges After Failing To Stop For Police In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound OPP attempted to stop a vehicle (Janu 18, 2023) on Parry Sound Drive in Parry Sound. The vehicle fled from police and later stopped on Halls Quarry Road.
As a result of further investigation and with the assistance of the Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), Harjoban Nahal, 23 years-of-age of Brampton, Ontario was arrested and charged with:
- Flight from peace officer
- Operation while Prohibited
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available
- Drive motor vehicle – preform stunt – excessive speed
A Proceeds of Crime investigation continues regarding the over $45,000 in Canadian currency officers seized during the stop.
The accused is scheduled to appear on February 16, 2023, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.