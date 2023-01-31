Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Dept. Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Opens Feb 1

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters, and are launching their annual Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Campaign on February 1, 2023. If you are looking for an opportunity to contribute to the community in a meaningful way, consider learning more about become a volunteer firefighter.

Individuals interested in applying are encouraged to attend the Recruitment Information Session on Sunday February 12, 2023, starting from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Station #1 – 1 Payne Drive, Huntsville. All perspective applicants along with significant family members (spouse, partner) are invited to attend and will be provided with the opportunity to learn more and ask questions.

Applicants interested must be 18 years or older at the time of application, must live or work in Huntsville or Lake of Bays, and possess a valid driver’s license. Applications will be accepted online starting February 1, 2023 until February 24, 2023, at 4:00 pm. Please note, you will be required to submit your resume with your application.