Driver Charged With Impaired Driving On Honey Harbour Road

On July 24, 2022 at around noon, a citizen reported that a vehicle had left the roadway and entered the ditch on Honey Harbour Road in Georgian Bay Township.

Police attended and spoke with the female driver of vehicle, it was noted that she was showing signs of alcohol impairment and she was placed under arrest. She was transported to the detachment to provide further breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Christa Guckenberger, 46 years of Kitchener, Ontario is charged with the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation while Impaired

Operation while Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 Milligrams

All accused in the preceding matters were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice. When charged with impaired driving, the drivers license of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.