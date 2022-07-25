Crews Battle Sunday Morning House Fire East Of Baysville

On Sunday July 24th shortly before 6:30 a.m, crews from Baysville Station 4 with assistance from Algonquin Highlands and Huntsville responded to a reported structure fire east of Baysville on Hwy 117. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire involvement at the front of the building which had already spread into the roof structure.

“With the early warning of the smoke alarms sounding, the occupants were able to safely evacuate the building” said Fire Chief Gary Monahan.

There were no injuries and the cause and circumstances are currently under investigation. Damage is estimated to be $400,000.The five people in the staff house for Bigwin Island lost everything in the fire, but made it out safe.