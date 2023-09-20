Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Collision On Hwy. 518

On September 19, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 518.

As a result of the investigation, police determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

Jacob Hammond, 27 years-of-age, of Toronto, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday October 12, 2023, in Sundridge, Ontario.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan not to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver or take a taxi.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 9-1-1 immediately and report it.