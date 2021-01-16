Driver Charged For Going 177 km/hr In A 80 Zone On Hwy. 12

A Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer on patrol conducting speed enforcement along Highway 12 in Tay Township at 12:05 a.m. January 11, 2021 spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and was able to obtain a speed of the vehicle at 177 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

A 47-year-old MacDougall Township driver has lost her licence and vehicle for seven days i

The driver has a court date for race a motor vehicle – excessive speed and speeding and 50+ Km/h over posted limit.

The name of the driver was not released