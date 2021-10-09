Driver Charged For Going 154 km/hr On Muskoka Rd 169

The OPP were visible today during the Thanksgiving Long Weekend in efforts to reduce the number of road fatalities and injuries.

On October 9, 2021 at 10:24 a.m. a uniform officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 in Bracebridge, stopped and charged a 19-year-old male from Mulmur Township for the speeding of 152 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone.

During this time another Bracebridge OPP officer stopped a vehicle on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes.

A young driver was stopped for the speeding of 154 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

Both G2 drivers were charged under the Highway Traffic Act for Race a motor vehicle-Excessive Speed and Speeding of 50 km/hr over posted speed limit. Their driver’s license is under a 30 day suspension and the vehicle impound for stunt driving is 14 days.