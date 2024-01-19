Downtown Snow Removal In Bracebridge

Bracebridge residents and visitors are advised that snow removal activities will be taking place in the Downtown core on Monday, January 22, 2024 starting at 9:00 p.m. until Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. on the following streets:

To facilitate snow removal operations, rotating closures block by block will be required. Residents and visitors are asked to use alternative routes to avoid snow removal activity.

Residents and visitors are also reminded that parking is prohibited on all municipal roadways and parking lots (with the exception of designated 24-hour and 7-day parking spaces in the Hiram Parking Lot), from October 16th to April 15th between the hours of 2:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Overnight parking restrictions are in place to ensure roads and parking lots are clear to accommodate traffic flow, emergency response vehicles, road maintenance vehicles and snowplows, regardless of the current weather condition or immediate weather forecast.

Vehicles obstructing snow removal operations may be subject to a fine and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

Thank you for your cooperation.