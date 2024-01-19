Fire Department Sounds Alarm After Dangerous Level Of Carbon Monoxide Inside Baysville Home

On Christmas Morning around 5:00 a.m. Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Fighters from Station 4 in Baysville responded to a 911 call reporting an activated carbon monoxide alarm inside a home on Bridge Street.

Fire fighters discovered a dangerous level of carbon monoxide inside the home. The cause of the carbon monoxide was attributed to the wood stove installed in the home. The only way to detect carbon monoxide is by having a working carbon monoxide alarm outside of every bedroom. Both wood and gas burning appliances can produce dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department had recently installed two smoke alarms donated by the Baysville Curling and Bocce Club and a carbon monoxide alarm donated by the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation inside of this home during the “Baysville Get Alarmed Program”.

The Fire Department encourages residents to check their carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to ensure they are not expired. Residents are encouraged to contact the Fire Prevention Division with any questions or concerns they have about home fire safety. If a carbon monoxide alarm sounds in your home, leave immediately and call 911 for help.