Don’t let impaired driving be part of your weekend as members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP and MADD Canada remind all road, trail and waterways users. that officers this week have investigated numerous incidents of impaired driving as follows.

An OPP officer on patrol at 3:30 a.m. August 12, 2021 observed a possible impaired driver in a King Street, Midland parking lot and in an attempt to further observe and stop the vehicle, the officer was lead to a Bay Street, Midland address where the driver was located and spoken to. The officer entered into an impaired driving investigation along with a search of the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine along with various items of drug paraphernalia.

As a result of this investigation Raymond Thomas Saarrazin 22 years of Tay Township has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Dangerous operation

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

and further with

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

On August 12, 2021 at 9:27 p.m. an OPP officer on patrol stopped a vehicle on Heritage Drive, Midland for a driving violation and upon speaking with the driver, entered into a impaired driving investigation. As a result, Chad Nathan Mathieson 48 years of Penetanguishene has been charged with – Operation while impaired – alcohol, Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), both contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada and further with the offence of Speeding contrary to Highway Traffic Act.

As a result of a call at 12:58 a.m. August 7, 2021 to the OPP Communications Certre by a concerned citizen of a possible impaired driver at a Simcoe County Road 93, Midland retail mall parking lot. OPP officers located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. The ensuing impaired driving investigation has resulted in Borys Jigota 38 years of Mississauga being charged with the offences of – Operation while impaired – alcohol and further Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)