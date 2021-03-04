District Welcomes Suzanne Olimer As New Commissioner Of Finance And Corporate Services

The District Municipality of Muskoka is pleased to announce that Suzanne Olimer has been selected as the new Commissioner, Finance and Corporate Services effective, March 29, 2021. Suzanne fills the vacancy that was created when Julie Stevens was appointed District CAO in September of 2020.

“Suzanne’s public sector experience in financial management, along with her strong relationship building skills and leadership achievements will bring great value to the District’s Strategic Leadership Team,” said Julie Stevens, Chief Administrative Officer with the District of Muskoka. “I am very pleased to welcome Suzanne and her family to the District family.”

Suzanne is an executive leader in the education sector, bringing to the District an extensive career in finance and accounting. She is leaving the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) after 18 years, where she currently serves as the Superintendent of Business and Finance. In that role, Suzanne served on the Senior Leadership Team and was responsible for Budgets & Finance, Accounting, Payroll, Information & Communications Technology, Supply Chain, Risk Management, Student Transportation, and Continuing and Community Education.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me both personally and professionally. Having spent most of my career serving the public through the education sector, I am truly looking forward to broadening the scope of my knowledge to serve the residents, staff and Council,” said Suzanne Olimer. “One of my key priorities will be to engage in meaningful and collaborative partnerships to provide the best possible direction, service and support.”

As the District’s Commissioner of Finance and Corporate Services, Suzanne will be responsible for Facilities Services, Information Technology Services, Finance, Budgets and Financial Planning, Purchasing and Risk Management and Accessibility, and is responsible for reporting into the Finance and Corporate Services Committee, led by Chair Graydon Smith. Suzanne has the ability to lead diverse teams who focus on delivering critical financial management and corporate support services that enable the delivery of the District’s wide portfolio of programs and services.

“Prudent fiscal responsibility and resource management are essential in planning for the District’s long-term financial sustainability and Council is very pleased to have Suzanne’s leadership in place to guide the Finance and Corporate Services department,” said John Klinck, Chair of the District Municipality of Muskoka.