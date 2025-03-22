Delivering Joy To Kids With Serious Illness Through Pizza

Campfire Circle is delighted to partner with Domino’s Pizza to bring joy and support to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. On March 26, when customers purchase a specially priced $4.99 medium 1-topping pizza at select Domino’s Pizza locations in Ontario, $1 dollar from each sale will go directly to Campfire Circle’s life-changing programs.

Campfire Circle provides year-round camp experiences for kids with cancer or serious illness and their families, empowering them to take back their childhood, no matter their diagnosis. Campfire Circle meets kids wherever they are in their treatment journey: in the hospital at their sickest, through programs in their local communities, and at two medically supported overnight camps—at no cost to families.

“We are excited to partner with Campfire Circle to create more moments of happiness for kids who need it most,” says Werner Lomker, Domino’s franchise owner. “Pizza brings people together and we’re thrilled to be part of delivering smiles—one slice at a time.”

“At Campfire Circle, we believe in creating moments of joy and healing,” says Alex Robertson, CEO, Campfire Circle. “This partnership is an exciting way to bring even more laughter and connection to children facing serious illnesses.”

For more information, visit campfirecircle.org.