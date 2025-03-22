Canadian Coast Guard Advises Of Ice Breaking Activity In Midland Area

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment would like to advise residents and visitors to North Simcoe of the upcoming ice breaking activity in the Midland Bay area as outlined in the following media release provided by The Canadian Coast Guard.

The Canadian Coast Guard advises residents of Midland, Ontario that the CCGS Amundsen will carry out icebreaking operations in the Georgian Bay area on or around March 25, 2025. The purpose of this operation is to break up the ice to allow commercial vessels safe and efficient movement.

It is recommended that all traffic on the ice, including pedestrians, fishers, snowmobilers, and all-terrain vehicle operators, leave the ice during icebreaking operations. The ice may move, creating a real danger for anyone on it. Additionally, plan activities carefully and use extreme caution after operations are complete as the ice will remain unstable even once the icebreaker has left the area.

Icebreaking on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered through close co-operation between the Canadian and United States Coast Guards. By working together, the two Coast Guards ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and in and out of community harbours. Vessels will be assigned as needed to provide this service.

The date and assets are subject to change with no notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.