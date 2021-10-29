Cyclist Seriously Injured After Collision At Tiny Township Trail Crossing

A 73-year-old cyclist suffered life altering injuries after a collision with a car at Tiny Township Concession 9 and the Trans-Canada Trail near Simcoe County Road 6 at 4:45 p.m., on October 27, 2021.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with Simcoe County Paramedics attended the collision. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital then transported by ORNGE by air to a Toronto area hospital with life altering injuries.

Roadways in the area were closed while OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators were called in to investigate the scene, the roads have been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing at this time therefore no charges have been laid.