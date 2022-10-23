CRTC Takes Next Step To Create More Mobile Wireless Competition

The CRTC completed a key step to create more competition and choice in the mobile wireless market for Canadians. The CRTC has made decisions on the terms and conditions of the service that will support the deployment of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), enhancing the ability of regional wireless providers to offer more competition and choice to Canadians.

The CRTC is implementing measures to accelerate competition in new areas while regional wireless providers build out their networks. These measures will govern the relationships between the regional providers and Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications, Telus and SaskTel.

Among other things, the CRTC is:

opening the door for more companies, in particular smaller regional wireless providers in more rural areas, to provide greater competition and choice to more Canadians by accessing the wireless networks of Canada’s largest providers

largest providers ensuring that the calls and data sessions of MVNO subscribers do not drop when they move between coverage zones

ensuring that MVNO access is offered on current and future wireless networks, including 5G,

denying several provisions that would make the MVNO access service more restrictive or difficult to use by regional wireless providers, and

preventing any provisions that would restrict regional providers from reselling their wholesale access to other MVNOs.

The large wireless providers must now begin accepting requests for access to their networks and enter negotiations with regional wireless providers to agree on wholesale MVNO rates.

“We are one step closer to implementing our policy that will enable regional providers to offer wireless services in areas where competition is limited. This will help provide more affordable options to millions of Canadians while increasing competition. We expect the large providers to negotiate in good faith and come to an agreement as quickly as possible with regional wireless providers.” – Ian Scott, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, CRTC

Quick facts