72% Of Canadians Think Their Tax Burden Is Too High

With many predicting a recession and with inflation at a level not seen in 30 years, an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of the MEI finds that more than seven in ten Canadians (72%) think the individual tax burden is too high, compared to one in five (21%) who think it’s at an acceptable level.

“The results of this poll reflect the weight of the tax burden on families,” explains Olivier Rancourt, Economist at the MEI. “In these times of economic uncertainty, few of them have the room to manoeuvre needed to build up an emergency fund or any kind of cushion for themselves. Don’t forget that taxes are households’ number one expense, and by a long shot.”

Some 42% of Canadians also think the tax burden of companies is too low, but 71% realize that increasing the tax burden for companies will end up penalizing them as consumers because it will lead to higher prices.

“People expect governments to do their part to lighten their tax burden. They already feel they’re overtaxed, and they suspect that trying to squeeze more out of companies will just end up penalizing them indirectly,” says Krystle Wittevrongel, Senior Policy Analyst and Alberta Project Lead at the MEI.

Other highlights: