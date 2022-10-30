Crews Battle Saturday Night House Fire In Huntsville

Huntsville Fire crews responded to 95 West Road for multiple 911 calls for flames and smoke coming through the roof at 7:30 pm on Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire at the rear of the house.

Everyone and their pets made it out of the house.

Witnesses tell Muskoka411 the home was under renovation and work was being done to the roof on Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville OPP closed West Road in the area while crews battled the blaze.

No word on a cause or damage estimate.

An e-mail to the Huntsville / Lake of Bays Fire Department was not returned at the time of this story.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they become available.