COVID-19 Vaccines Available At Muskoka Pop-Up Clinics Aug. 14-21

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will hold one-day only pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the following six locations in Muskoka between August 14-21. Walk-in vaccinations are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary.

Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021

: Port Sydney Beach – 560 Muskoka Rd. 10, Huntsville 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Clinic location: Robertson Parkette at Riverfront Dock – Baysville Terrace, Baysville Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

: Port Carling Community Centre – 3 Bailey St., Unit 1, Port Carling 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Clinic location : Bala Community Centre – 1008 Maple Ave., Bala Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Bala Community Centre – 1008 Maple Ave., Bala 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Clinic location: Milford Bay Community Centre – 1020 Beaumaris Rd., Milford Bay Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Clinic location: Mactier Memorial Community Centre – 9 Haig St., Mactier Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available to Simcoe Muskoka residents, age 12 years and up and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).