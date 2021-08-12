COVID-19 Vaccines Available At Muskoka Pop-Up Clinics Aug. 14-21

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit will hold one-day only pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the following six locations in Muskoka between August 14-21. Walk-in vaccinations are available on a first-come basis, while supplies last and no appointment is necessary.
Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021
- Clinic location: Port Sydney Beach – 560 Muskoka Rd. 10, Huntsville Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Clinic location: Robertson Parkette at Riverfront Dock – Baysville Terrace, Baysville Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
- Clinic location: Port Carling Community Centre – 3 Bailey St., Unit 1, Port Carling Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Clinic location: Bala Community Centre – 1008 Maple Ave., Bala Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Clinic location: Milford Bay Community Centre – 1020 Beaumaris Rd., Milford Bay Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
- Clinic location: Mactier Memorial Community Centre – 9 Haig St., Mactier Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available to Simcoe Muskoka residents, age 12 years and up and needing their first or second dose. Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca with informed consent.
When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring a health card, a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane).
For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic,please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org.