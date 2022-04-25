COVID-19 Pop-Up And Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Available In Simcoe Muskoka April 25 To May 1

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from April 25 to May 1. Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, third and booster doses for individuals 12 and up, and fourth doses for people 60 years and older as well as Indigenous individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and over are available at the following locations:

Monday, April 25

Clinic location: GO VAXX Bus – 300 Peter St. N. (old YMCA building), Orillia Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Clinic location: GO VAXX Bus – Wasaga Beach United Church, 380 Zoo Park Rd, Wasaga Beach Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clinic location: GO VAXX Bus – Penetanguishene Fire Hall, 2 Robilard Dr., Penetanguishene Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Clinic location: GO VAXX Bus – 300 Peter St. N. (old YMCA building) Orillia, Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clinic location: GO VAXX Bus – Huntsville Active Living Centre, 20 Park Dr., Huntsville Time: Noon – 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Clinic location: GO VAXX Bus – Bradford West Gwillimbury Library, 425 Holland St. W., Bradford Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Clinic location: GO VAXX Bus – Bayfield Mall, 320 Bayfield St., Barrie Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Clinic location: GO VAXX Bus – Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, 101 Centennial Dr., Gravenhurst Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments for the GO VAXX clinics may be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. in Barrie will open Monday, April 25 to Friday April 29 from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be booked through the vaccination portal or Contact Centre as listed above.

You may also receive the vaccine at many local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

In addition, the COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments until the end of April, maintaining its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring identification (e.g., health card, driver’s license, passport) a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane). Please note, all persons attending a Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit community vaccination clinic will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available at the entrance to all our clinics.

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit SMDHU’s COVID-19 pages at smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.