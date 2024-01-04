Charges Laid After Two Paramedics Assaulted In Bancroft

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made an arrest after being called to assist Paramedic services.

On January 2nd, 2024, shortly after 6:30 p.m., members of the Bancroft OPP were dispatched to a residence in the Town of Bancroft where two paramedics had been assaulted. As a result of the investigation, police arrested one adult.

Jill PRICE, a 41-year-old from Bancroft has been charged with the following criminal offices:

– Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

– Assault (two counts)

– Assault with a Weapon

– Intimidation – Health Services – impede health professional (two counts)

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 3, 2024.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here