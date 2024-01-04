Two Penetanguishene Residents Face Charges After Road Rage Incident

Members of the Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals in relation to a road rage incident in the Town of Wasaga Beach.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at approximately 2:00p.m., officers of the Huronia West Detachment responded to several calls reporting two vehicles apparently engaged in a road rage incident. Two of these callers were occupants from the vehicles involved, one stating they were being run off the road and the other stating an occupant pointed a firearm at them.

As both vehicles were driving into Wasaga Beach, officers were able to halt them and conduct a high-risk takedown of the vehicle alleged to be containing a firearm. Both parties were safely detained, and the weapon was seized.

Nathan Kosynski Dob, 32-year-old from the town of Penetanguishene, was charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause death or bodily harm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

Firearm – Use while committing offence

Discharge firearm with intent

Kerrie Dunn Dob, 33-year-old from the town of Penetanguishene, was charged with:

Dangerous operation

The Huronia West OPP request that anyone with information or video footage of the incident, please call the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or at 1-888-310-1122.