OSMH Employee Celebrates New Year With $44,350 Soldiers’ 50/50 Grand Prize

Louise Wilkinson, an Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) employee, celebrates the new year with $44,350 win. To date, this is the largest one-month Soldiers’ 50/50 grand prize awarded.

“No way, that’s amazing,” Wilkinson said, wiping away tears after learning of her win. “This is an amazing Christmas gift, probably the best one I’ve ever got.”

Wilkinson, a Security Guard at OSMH, purchased her Soldiers’ 50/50 tickets less than 30 minutes before the draw closed on December 28. She has worked at OSMH for 10 years and purchased tickets after seeing a Facebook post from the OSMH Foundation highlighting some of the doctors she’s worked with.

Wilkinson plans on using her grand prize to take her twin sons on a trip to Walt Disney World, a dream she’s had since becoming a mother.

“You can bet [Walt Disney World] is exactly where we’ll be going in the new year!”

As a life-long Montreal Canadians fan, she’s also hoping to catch a game or two this season. She will also be putting aside money for a down payment on a new house for her and her family.

The Soldiers’ 50/50 January Raffle is underway, and tickets are available to purchase through soldiers5050.ca. There will be two early bird prizes of $1000, drawn on January 11 and January 18 respectfully. The grand prize draw deadline will be Thursday, January 25th at 11:59 pm and ticket bundles start at just $10.

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of emerging need within Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

To learn more about Soldiers’ 50/50, visit soldiers5050.ca or call (705) 325-2201 ext. 5890. When you win, we all win!