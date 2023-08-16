Charges Laid After Stolen Vehicle Investigation In Seguin Township

Police respond to a theft of a motor vehicle and charge person with multiple charges.

On August 12, 2023, members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a theft of a motor vehicle on Hatherley Road in Seguin Township. At the scene, police discovered a second vehicle, also reported stolen.

As a result of further investigation, Scott Adamson, 29 years-of-age of Huron-Kinloss Township, Ontario was charged with:

Theft over $5000 of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000 (two count)

Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5000

Fail to comply with probation order

The accused remains in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 16, 2023.