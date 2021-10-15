Charges Laid After Police Respond To Weapons Call In Highlands East

Members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP have charged a Gooderham resident with weapons offences after responding to a residence in Highlands East.

On October 14 at approximately 9:07 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment were dispatched to a call reporting an altercation between two males involving a firearm at a residence located on County Road 503 in the Township of Highlands East, Haliburton County.

As a result of the investigation, Jody Graham, 43 years old, of Gooderham, was charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Mischief under $5,000

Failure to comply with release order – three counts

Graham is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

County Road 503 was temporarily closed between the hours of 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. for the police investigation. The OPP Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit and Canine Unit attended the scene. There is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers. ca.