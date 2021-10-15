Heavy Rainfall Expected Tonight And Into Saturday

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Muskoka and other parts of the province tonight and heading into Saturday.

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

Rain, at times heavy, is expected tonight through Saturday.

Heavy rainfall with amounts reaching 20 to 40 mm. Isolated amounts up to 50 mm possible.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area tonight through Saturday as a low pressure system and associated cold front push through the region.

Rainfall Warnings may be required for portions of the area at a later time.