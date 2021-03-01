Cereal Box Collectables Are Making A Comeback

Canadians can collect all three limited-edition colour changing spoons in marked boxes of Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms beginning March 1

For the first time in 15 years, General Mills Canada is putting free collectables back inside specially marked boxes of cereal, giving Canadian adults a retro blast from the past, while also sparking joy and surprise for today’s youth. One million limited-edition boxes of Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are available now at major retailers nationwide. Each box includes one of three spoons that change colour when dipped in cold milk or yogurt, featuring General Mills’ iconic cereal characters, Buzz the Bee, Lucky and Crazy Squares.