Cereal Box Collectables Are Making A Comeback

Canadians can collect all three limited-edition colour changing spoons in marked boxes of Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms beginning March 1
For the first time in 15 years, General Mills Canada is putting free collectables back inside specially marked boxes of cereal, giving Canadian adults a retro blast from the past, while also sparking joy and surprise for today’s youth. One million limited-edition boxes of Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms are available now at major retailers nationwide. Each box includes one of three spoons that change colour when dipped in cold milk or yogurt, featuring General Mills’ iconic cereal characters, Buzz the Bee, Lucky and Crazy Squares.
“Canadians remember the delight of sitting around the kitchen table and digging inside a cereal box to find a free and fun collectable,” said Fawad Farrukh, Director of Marketing for Cereal at General Mills Canada. “By bringing back this familiar tradition, we want to generate excitement amongst Canadians, add some entertainment to the breakfast table, and take consumers back to the simpler days of their youth.”
Magical experiences are the foundation of a memorable childhood. Parents can ignite the same imagination and awe they experienced as kids with their own children now when they share a bowl of quick, easy and tasty cereal. Canadians can find comfort in the classic rituals of their past while making new memories together. All free spoons are randomly inserted into specially marked boxes of cereal, giving consumers the chance and thrill of collecting all three.
Shoppers can take advantage of the free inside offer across the following flavours: Yellow Box, Honey Nut, and Multi Grain Cheerios (570g – 725g), Cinnamon Toast Crunch (591g), and Lucky Charms (526g). These limited-edition products will be available nationwide, while supplies last.