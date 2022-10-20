Central Region OPP Lay Charges After Armed Robbery At Gun Point In Innisfil

The OPP in Central Region have laid charges in connection to an armed robbery investigation in the Town of Innisfil.

On October 19, 2022, at 12:49 a.m., officers from the South Simcoe Police Service (SSPS) responded to an armed robbery in the area of Coleman Crescent and Ferguson Street in the Town of Innisfil.

Two victims reported being robbed at gunpoint while sitting in a parked vehicle. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

Upon officer arrival, two males were observed fleeing the area on foot and into a residence on Huron Crescent. The residence was contained by police. One male complied with demands to exit and was subsequently arrested without incident. The second male did not cooperate with police demands.

As part of an existing commitment to temporarily provide front line police service in SSPS jurisdiction, the investigation was turned over to the OPP. Members from the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Crisis Negotiation, Canine and Emergency Response Team (ERT) were deployed to the scene.

The area was contained and safely evacuated with no threat to the general public. Around 10:00 a.m., the OPP made contact with the male who surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation led by the OPP Central Region Crime Prevention and Investigations Unit, James Slok, 21, of Innisfil, was charged with:

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

• Imitation firearm – use while committing offence

• Mischief under $5,000

Henricus Slok, 28, also of Innisfil, was charged with:

• Robbery using a firearm

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Pointing a firearm

• Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

• Assault with a weapon

Both accused were held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.