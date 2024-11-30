Celebrate The Season With The Fitzgeralds: A Canadian Christmas Comes To Orillia Opera House

Celebrate the magic of the season with an unforgettable evening of music, dance, and holiday cheer at the Orillia Opera House. On December 19th, The Fitzgeralds return to the stage with their critically acclaimed show, A Canadian Christmas.

The Fitzgeralds, a trio of siblings – Tom, Kerry, and Julie – are Canadian Champion fiddlers and step dancers who have delighted audiences across North America with their vibrant energy and rich musical talent. Accompanied by award-winning guest artists, this holiday performance brings their Ontario Folk Music Award–nominated album to life.

This special holiday performance will feature triple fiddle arrangements of timeless holiday favourites, original compositions and beloved songs by iconic Canadian composers, and Ottawa Valley step dancing that has become a fan favourite.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming back The Fitzgeralds to our stage” says Emily Martin, Theatre Manager. “It is a favourite for us here at the Orillia Opera House, as well as for a lot of our patrons who make seeing this incredible Canadian group a part of their holiday traditions.”

This year’s guest performers include Canadian Step Dance Champion Kyle Waymouth, Canadian Bluegrass Fiddle Player of the Year Alanna Jenish, and the Sunshine Coast’s talented percussionist, James Law.

Dust off your ugly Christmas sweater and join for an engaging and heartwarming celebration of the holidays.

Tickets are on sale now for just $37.50. Don’t miss this extraordinary evening of Canadian artistry, guaranteed to lift your spirits and get you in the holiday mood.

Tickets can be purchased online at orilliaoperahouse.ca or through the Box Office by calling 705- 326-8011.