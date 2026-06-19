Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend With Free Fishing

This Father’s Day weekend, Ontario is inviting families to reel in some fun and enjoy the outdoors together for free. On June 20 and 21, Canadian residents can fish in Ontario without purchasing a licence or Outdoors Card.

“Some of the best memories are made out on the water,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “Father’s Day weekend is a great chance to cast a line for the first time, or rediscover the joy of it, while getting out to enjoy Ontario’s beautiful outdoors.”

Recreational fishing is a key part of Ontario’s economy, supporting local tourism and jobs in communities across the province. Free fishing opportunities like Father’s Day weekend provide a chance for people to learn more about fishing on Ontario’s lakes and rivers.

If you are fishing for free during the Father’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch and size limits, fishing sanctuaries and other fishing regulations still apply.