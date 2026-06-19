Trillium Lakelands District School Board Approves A Balanced 2026-2027 Budget

At the June 17 Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Special Meeting of the Board, trustees approved a balanced budget of just over $290 million for the 2026-2027 school year. This budget reflects the Board’s ongoing commitment to long-term fiscal responsibility and strategic investment in student achievement.

“The development of next school year’s budget has been focused on ensuring that every dollar is aligned with the goals set out in the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan,” said chief executive officer/chief education officer, Wes Hahn. “I am confident that this balanced forecast demonstrates strong fiscal stewardship while providing the necessary resources to support our students and staff effectively.”

The budget is driven by a projected increase in enrollment to 17,951 across elementary and secondary schools next school year. Operational increases in the budget address higher utility, snow removal, and maintenance costs, while also managing pressures for supply staff and software agreements.

“The 2026-2027 budget allocates resources to programs, staffing, technology, and support systems designed to optimize student learning outcomes and overall well-being, which is made possible due to the careful planning and ongoing dedication to financial responsibility year-after-year,” shared superintendent of Business Services, Nicole Britton.

Trustees were presented with a detailed breakdown of the 2026-2027 provincial funding allocations alongside the Board’s projected operating expenses. The final 2026-2027 Budget is available on the Public Sector Reports page on the Board’s website.