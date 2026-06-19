Fatal Motorcycle Collision In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Gravenhurst.

On Friday, June 19, 2026, at 3:40 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Service, responded to a serious collision that occurred on the Gravenhurst Parkway near Reay Road in Gravenhurst, ON. The collision involved a motor vehicle and a motorcycle and although emergency crews were on scene very quickly, lifesaving measures were not successful, and the 21-year-old operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries.

The individuals in the motor vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team is assisting with this complex investigation, and the Gravenhurst Parkway will be closed in that area until further notice.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.