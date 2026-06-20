Fatal Motorcycle Collision In Gravenhurst Claims The Life Of Brampton Man

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Gravenhurst.

On Friday, June 19, 2026, at 3:40 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services, responded to a serious collision that occurred on the Gravenhurst Parkway near Reay Road in Gravenhurst, ON. The collision involved a motor vehicle and a motorcycle and although emergency crews were on scene very quickly, lifesaving measures were not successful, and the 21-year-old Brampton man who was operating the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries. The individuals in the motor vehicle sustained minor injuries and one was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Gravenhurst Parkway was closed for several hours to allow the OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team to conduct their investigation. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.