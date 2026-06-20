One Person Charged Following Investigation Into Threats In McMurrich-Monteith Township

One individual has been arrested and charged following an investigation into threats in McMurrich-Monteith Township.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received information regarding social media posts of an individual making threats toward government employees.

The Almaguin Highlands OPP Crime Unit assumed carriage of the investigation. As part of the investigation, additional threatening communications were identified, including further social media content and written correspondence delivered to a municipal office.

On Thursday, June 18, 2026, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Stisted Road in McMurrich-Monteith Township, where one individual was arrested. Police located a firearm and ammunition during the search.

As a result of the investigation, Shawn Maceachern, 34 years of age, of McMurrich-Monteith Township, has been charged with:

· Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm – two counts

· Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – two counts

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The OPP takes all threats of violence seriously. Incidents involving threats toward individuals or public servants are treated as a high priority. Resources are deployed to assess risk, identify those responsible, and take appropriate action to protect the community.

The OPP would like to thank members of the public who reported this incident. Prompt reporting of concerning behaviour is critical in ensuring community safety. Individuals are reminded that making threats can have serious criminal consequences, regardless of intent.

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Almaguin Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.