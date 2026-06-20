Ontario Investing $345,164 To Build New Aesthetic Medicine Clinic In Parry Sound

New facility will allow aesthetic medicine company to expand services and reduce wait times

The Ontario government is investing $345,164 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to help Alias Inc. build a new facility to expand the services offered by Georgian Medical Aesthetics. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, this funding supports the development of health-care infrastructure, creates new jobs and addresses the health-care needs of residents in Parry Sound and neighbouring communities.

“Making health care accessible across the North helps improve quality of life for residents,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “This investment will enhance local health-care delivery in the Parry Sound region and contribute to a more resilient Northern Ontario.”

Alias Inc. is using NOHFC funding to build a modern facility in Parry Sound that will house a new clinic offering medically supervised services that support pelvic and musculoskeletal health, addressing the lack of specialized facilities in Northern Ontario. Georgian Medical Aesthetics will relocate to the new building and purchase new medical equipment to support staff and overall operations.

“Our government is making significant investments in health care throughout our region,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “This project is much needed in Parry Sound to improve the overall health of residents while also attracting more medical professionals to the area. I’m thankful for this project and pleased to see the support of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.”

“The NOHFC grant is crucial in helping us launch our pelvic wellness branch by providing the support needed to invest in advanced technologies, specialized equipment and training,” said Dr. Alethea Anderson, Founder and Medical Director of Georgian Medical Aesthetics. “This funding will allow us to expand access to much-needed health services in Northern Ontario, addressing gaps in care for men and women with genitourinary symptoms, while creating sustainable growth and local employment.”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions, and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of Northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy.

This new direction is in addition to the province’s investment of an additional $30 million over three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.